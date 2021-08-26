Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 30,915 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Kornit Digital worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

KRNT stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.03. 121,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.08 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

