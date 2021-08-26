Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Paylocity worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

PCTY stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.87. 179,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $130.95 and a 1-year high of $263.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

