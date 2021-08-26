Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 500.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 160,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,119. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

