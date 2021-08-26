Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 6,335 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up approximately 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Omnicell worth $26,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

OMCL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.64. 164,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

