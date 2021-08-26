Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.22. 393,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,617. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $491.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $35,352,545 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.