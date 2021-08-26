Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 92,400 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vericel worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 212,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 292.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

