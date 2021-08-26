Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Endava worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $136.96. 176,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,623. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

