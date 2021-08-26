Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Trex worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 411,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

