Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0736 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $38,818.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00634365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 303% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001643 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

