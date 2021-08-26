Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $75,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.21.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

