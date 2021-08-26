Sun (New) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Major Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $147.79 million and $11.88 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

