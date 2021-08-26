SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

