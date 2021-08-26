Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

8/23/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

7/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

7/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

7/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

SU opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.61. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

