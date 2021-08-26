Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA) Head to Head Contrast

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundance Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 7 9 1 2.65

APA has a consensus target price of $24.47, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and APA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02 APA $4.44 billion 1.51 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -16.37

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

APA beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

