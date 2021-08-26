Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $446,300.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie A. Dach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $487,016.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,917. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

