Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.