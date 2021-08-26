Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $59.09 million and $2.33 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,141,108 coins and its circulating supply is 326,537,687 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

