Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.72

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 8104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,951,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition by 83.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 449,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

