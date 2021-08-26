Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Short Interest Update

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surna stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 92,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. Surna has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

