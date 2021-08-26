sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $318.20 million and $32.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 318,925,788 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

