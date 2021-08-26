SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $11.68 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.68 or 0.00024686 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $317.23 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 232,286,294 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.