SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

ABCL opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

