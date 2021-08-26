Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Swarm has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $183,665.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,800.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.