Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 435.2% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,162. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

