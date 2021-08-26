Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.26 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $10.30 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,666,966 coins and its circulating supply is 14,509,904 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.