Swingby Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Swingby has a total market cap of $25.32 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,260,928 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

