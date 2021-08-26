Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Trading Up 3.9%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.38. Approximately 135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Prime Site in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.