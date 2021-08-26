Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €116.93 ($137.57).

FRA:SY1 opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €121.41.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

