SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $18,389.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,373,794 coins and its circulating supply is 119,178,742 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

