Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Reduced by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $327.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

