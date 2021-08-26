Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $327.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

