Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.