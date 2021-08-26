Syverson Strege & Co Has $2.76 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,530. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40.

