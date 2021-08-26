Syverson Strege & Co Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4,021.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,877 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises about 2.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.27% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,022,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 166,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 202,048 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 405,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.