Syverson Strege & Co Invests $17.44 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 646,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 15.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,740,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

