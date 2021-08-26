Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. 82,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,752. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86.

