Syverson Strege & Co Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,122,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $24,700,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,744,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,701,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.52. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.