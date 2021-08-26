Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stake Lowered by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,811,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 256,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,676. The company has a market cap of $776.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

