Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

