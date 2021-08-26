Takeda Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 602 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 856% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.