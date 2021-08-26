Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) vs. HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Head to Head Review

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66%

This table compares Tapinator and HireQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million 2.60 N/A N/A N/A HireQuest $13.81 million 17.88 $5.36 million N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest beats Tapinator on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

