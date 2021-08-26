Taraxa Price Down 4.6% This Week (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Taraxa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $661,442.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

Taraxa Profile

TARA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,852,511 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taraxa directly using US dollars.

