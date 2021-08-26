Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.80. 67,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.52. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

