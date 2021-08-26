TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lifted by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 5.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TRP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

