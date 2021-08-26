TD Securities Begins Coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWSRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

