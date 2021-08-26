TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Acquires 25,000 Shares

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 25,000 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 7,598 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £6,002.42 ($7,842.20).

On Monday, July 5th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 15,000 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

Shares of TEAM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 79 ($1.03). 500 shares of the stock were exchanged. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.38.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

