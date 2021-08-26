Teck Resources Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TECK remained flat at $$21.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,083. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

