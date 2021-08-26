Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 825.0% in August

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.53. 6,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $145.76 and a twelve month high of $217.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.54.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

