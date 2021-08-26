Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the July 29th total of 503,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,870. Teligent has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teligent by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teligent by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teligent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 3,102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

