Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Update

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the July 29th total of 503,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,870. Teligent has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).
About Teligent
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.