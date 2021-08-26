Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $76.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $77.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $286.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 797.00. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,389 shares of company stock valued at $21,850,127. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

